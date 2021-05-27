President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Major General Farouk Yahaya as the new Chief of Army Staff.

This was disclosed by the spokesman of the Defence Headquarters, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, in a statement on Thursday.

Yahaya replaces Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru, who died in a plane crash.

Attahiru died alongside 10 others in Kaduna.

Prior to his appointment, Yahaya is serving as the Theatre Commander of the Counter terrorism Counter insurgency military outfit in the North East, code named Operation HADIN KAI.

He was before then the General Officer Commanding 1 Division of the Nigerian Army.