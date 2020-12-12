President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of an interim administrator to oversee the affairs of the Niger Delta Development Commission.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, announced this in a statement on Saturday.

Adesina gave the name of the interim administrator as Effiong Okon Akwa, the Acting Executive Director, Finance and Administration of the Commission.

Akwa is to assume headship of the NDDC till completion of the forensic audit.

He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants and a Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

Adesina added: The development became necessary as a result of plethora of litigation and a restraining order issued recently against the Interim Management Committee of the NDDC by a Federal High Court in Abuja.”