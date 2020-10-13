President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed one of his aides, Lauretta Onochie, with three others as Commissioners of the Independent National Electoral Commission.

This was made known by the Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan, during plenary on Tuesday based on the content of a letter to the Senate by President Buhari.

Onochie will be representing Delta State.

Other appointees are Prof. Kunle Ajayi (Ekiti), Seidu Ahmed (Jigawa) and Mohammed Sani (Katina).

The Senate is expected to confirm the nominees as soon as possible.