Breaking: Buhari appoints Abdulganiyu Jaji as new FFS CG

president Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Abdulganiyu Jaji as the new Controller General (CG) of the Federal Fire Service (FFS) with effect from April 22, 2022.

The announcement is according to a statement signed by Secretary to the Civil Defence, Immigration and Prisons Service Board (CDIPB) Aisha Rufai, Tuesday, in Abuja.

Jaji was the Deputy Controller General (DCG) in charge of Administration and Supplies at the FFS before his appointment as CG

He is taking over from Acting Controller General Samson Karebo, who took up the mantle of leadership after Former Controller General, Ibrahim Liman, bowed out of service.

The newly appointed CG commenced his career at the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing as Higher Technical Officer in 1991.

The statement announcing the appointment read: “He held several positions in the Ministry before his redeployment to the Federal Fire Service in 1999.

“He was born on the 13th August 1965 to the family of Alh. Umar Olola Jaji in Ilorin, Kwara State.

“He holds a Master’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering obtained in 1999 and he is married with children”.