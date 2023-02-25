Breaking: Buhari, Aisha accredited, vote in Daura

President Muhammadu Buhari and his wife, Aisha, have voted in the ongoing Presidential and National Assembly elections.

Buhari, before dropping his ballot papers in the ballot boxes, showed he voted for the All Progressives Congress.

The President, elected on the platform of the APC, has been campaigning for the presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He told newsmen after the election that the APC will emerge victorious at the end of the polls.

The President and his wife voted at Polling Unit 003 at Sarkin Yara ‘A’ in Daura, Katsina State.