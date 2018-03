A citizen reporter in Damaturu, the Yobe State capital, said the girls were returned to the school by the Boko Haram terrorists in the early hours of Wednesday.

Reports reaching The Eagle Online has it that the schoolgirls kidnapped from Dapchi in Yobe State have been returned by their abductors.

A citizen reporter in Damaturu, the Yobe State capital, said the girls were returned to the school by the Boko Haram terrorists in the early hours of Wednesday.

President Muhammadu Buhari had given the hint that the Federal Government was negotiating with the terrorists for their release.