The Igbere country home of the Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, is currently playing host to Billionaire entrepreneur and iconic philanthropist, Tein Seleyefubara Jack Rich.

The epoch making event has in attendance the entire leadership of the South South and South East Christian Association of Nigeria and business personalities.

The event has started with the arrival of the celebrant and his entourage; Kalu, the Chief Host, and his entourage; Archbishop God Dowell Avwomakpka; CAN Chairman, Bishop Dr. Goddy Okafor; Chairman CAN, South South Zone, His Grace, Archbishop Ege Israel Eniyekenimi; CAN Chairman, Cross River State, Most Rev. O.B. Ekpenyong; CAN Chairman, Bayelsa State, Archbishop Nyong Jacob Akpiri; CAN Chairman, Edo State, Bishop Orin Amen Oyonnude Kure; CAN Chairman, Delta State, Sylvanus Okorote; CAN Chairman, Akwa Ibom State, Rev. Ndueso Ekwere; CAN Chairman, Rivers State, Most Special Apostle Stanley Dimpka; CAN Chairman, Enugu State, Rev. Emmanuel O. Edeh; CAN Chairman, Anambra State, Dr. John Ndubuisi; CAN Chairman, Abia State, Apostle General Emmanuel O. Agomoh; CAN Chairman, Imo State, Rev Eches Divine; CAN Chairman, Ebonyi State, Rev. Fr. Abraham C. Nwali; National Chairman, Arewa Pastors Non-Denominational Initiative for Peace, Dr. John Abu Richard; and Bishop of the Diocese of Umuahia Anglican Communion, Rt. Rev. Geoffrey Obijuru Ibeabuchi.

Rich was born on January 28, 1975 in Kula, Akuku-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State into the family of late Elder and Mrs. Teinbo Jackreece.

Rich is the Founder/President of a fast growing indigenous oil company in the Niger Delta, Belemaoil Producing Limited, which was incorporated in 2012 to efficiently explore, develop and produce hydrocarbons for national wealth creation and direct impact in the lives of the Host Communities.

Reputed as an indefatigable philanthropist, Rich is executing and commissioning humanitarian projects across Nigeria with his NGOs, Jack-Rich Tein Aid Foundation and the Belema Aid Foundation, to bring urban life and joy to forgotten communities.

Apostle Zilly Aggrey, the guest preacher, is currently delivering his sermon, which is to be followed by intercessory prayers by other clergymen.