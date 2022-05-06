Breaking: Biafra: Buhari declares court will determine Kanu’s fate

President Muhammadu Buhari has again declared that the court will be allowed to determine the fate of the detained founder of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

Buhari made the declaration Friday while responding to the demand State capital of the Southeast leaders, who met with him in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital.

The Ndigbo leaders disclosed that they have parley the dissident groups in the region with a view to bringing them to a round table discussion for return of peace.

However, in his response, President Buhari said he holds the view that Kanu’s matter should be properly adjudicated in the law court, expressing concerns over the worsening security situation in the region.

President Buhari alleged that few persons from the region have brainwashed and incited many against the government.

Recall that Buhari had early this year given similar reply when issue relating to granting freedom to Kanu was presented before him.