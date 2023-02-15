Breaking: Bello, el-Rufai arrive Supreme Court for Naira swap case

The Governors of Kogi and Kaduna State, Yahaya Bello and Nasir el-Rufai, have arrived at the Supreme Court for the resumed hearing of the case over the Naira swap policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Both Governors were the early birds at the court located in the Three Arms Zone of the Federal Capital Territory.

Bello and el-Rufai are at the helm of affairs of two of the three States Governments that brought the case against the CBN and the Federal Government of Nigeria.

The third is Zamfara State, which has Bello Matawalle as Governor.

All of them are members of the All Progressives Congress, which is the ruling party at the centre.