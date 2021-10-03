Breaking: BBNaija: Tension as two housemates spar for N90m grand prize

Tension has enveloped followers of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show as two housemates, White Money and Liquorose are now left in the house to contend for the N90 million grand prize.

Four other housemates of the “Shine your eye” edition, Pere, Cross, Emmanuel and Angel, had earlier been evicted.

The grand finale of the show, which began at 7pm on Sunday, was ongoing as at press time.

It started with six housemates.

With the eviction of Pere Cross, Emmanuel and Angel, White Money and Liquorose.

Out of the N90 million grand prize, N30 million is in cash.

The odds favour White Money to emerge winner.