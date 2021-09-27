[BREAKING] BBNaija S6: Pere, Angel make it to grand finale

Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye housemates, Angel and Pere, have made it into the grand finale, after partaking in Biggie’s twist.

This was announced by Biggie on Monday, day 61 of the show, as he gave the duo a chance to partake in the finale.

On Sunday, Pere and Angel who had faced fake eviction during the live show were pitted against each other for them to continue as finalists on the show.

The duo were isolated in a ‘white room’ in the BBNaija house and had to battle their way back into the show through ‘trucks and screwdrivers’, according to Biggie.

