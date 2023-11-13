Breaking: Bayelsa 2023: Diri batters Sylva, declared winner + Full results

The incumbent and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Douye Diri, has been declared the winner of the November 11, 2023 Bayelsa State governorship election.
The Independent National Electoral Commission made the declaration in Yenagoa, the state capital, on Monday.
Diri won in style, defeating his closest challenger and former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, by over 65,000 votes.
According to the INEC Returning Officer for the election and Deputy Vice Chancellor of the University of Nigeria Nsukka, Prof. Faruk Kuta: “That Diri Douye of the PDP, having satisfied the requirements of the law, is hereby declared the winner and is returned elected.”
Diri scored 175,196 votes, while Sylva polled 110,108 votes, with the Labour Party having a paltry 905 votes to come a distant third.
All the results
Southern Ijaw LGA
APC: 18,174
LP: 119
PDP: 24,685
Brass LGA
APC: 18,431
LP: 83
PDP: 12,602
Sagbama LGA
APC: 6,608
LP: 217
PDP: 35,504
Kolokuma/Opokuma LGA
APC: 5,349
LP: 22
PDP: 18,465
Ogbia LGA
APC: 16,319
LP: 57
PDP: 18,435
Yenagoa LGA
APC: 14,534
LP: 244
PDP: 37,777
Nembe LGA
APC: 22,248
LP: 113
PDP: 4,556
Ekeremor LGA
APC: 8,445
LP: 50
PDP: 23,172.