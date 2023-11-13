Breaking: Bayelsa 2023: Diri batters Sylva, declared winner + Full results

The incumbent and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Douye Diri, has been declared the winner of the November 11, 2023 Bayelsa State governorship election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission made the declaration in Yenagoa, the state capital, on Monday.

Diri won in style, defeating his closest challenger and former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, by over 65,000 votes.

According to the INEC Returning Officer for the election and Deputy Vice Chancellor of the University of Nigeria Nsukka, Prof. Faruk Kuta: “That Diri Douye of the PDP, having satisfied the requirements of the law, is hereby declared the winner and is returned elected.”

Diri scored 175,196 votes, while Sylva polled 110,108 votes, with the Labour Party having a paltry 905 votes to come a distant third.

All the results

Southern Ijaw LGA

APC: 18,174

LP: 119

PDP: 24,685

Brass LGA

APC: 18,431

LP: 83

PDP: 12,602

Sagbama LGA

APC: 6,608

LP: 217

PDP: 35,504

Kolokuma/Opokuma LGA

APC: 5,349

LP: 22

PDP: 18,465

Ogbia LGA

APC: 16,319

LP: 57

PDP: 18,435

Yenagoa LGA

APC: 14,534

LP: 244

PDP: 37,777

Nembe LGA

APC: 22,248

LP: 113

PDP: 4,556

Ekeremor LGA

APC: 8,445

LP: 50

PDP: 23,172.