The Bauchi State Deputy Governor and Chairman of the State’s Task Force on COVID-19 and Lassa fever, Baba Tela, has tested positive for COVID-19.

This was confirmed in the wee hours of Wednesday in a statement by Muhktar Gidado, the Senior Special Assistant on Media to the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, who had himself earlier tested positive to COVID-19.

Gidado said: “This is to inform the general public that His Excellency, Sen. Baba Tela, Deputy Governor of Bauchi State who is also the Chairman, State Task Force on COVID-19 was confirmed positive for coronavirus.

“He contracted the disease while discharging his onerous responsibility as Chairman of the Committee.

“Consequently, His Excellency, Baba Tela has gone into self-isolation in Bauchi and health professionals are properly managing his situation.”