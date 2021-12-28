Breaking: Barcelona defenders Alves, Leng test positive for COVID-19  

Barcelona defenders Dani Alves and Clement Lenglet have both tested positive for COVID-19

The LaLiga giants confirmed this late on Monday.

The Spanish top flight is in the midst of its winter break, yet training continues.

Barca confirmed that the the players will not come its training ground on Tuesday as well as undertake a period of self-isolation at home.

Recall that Alves re-joined Barca on a free transfer last month, following his departure from Sao Paulo in September over a contractual dispute.

The 38-year-old, who played 391 times for Barca in his first trophy-laden spell at Camp Nou, cannot be officially registered for the Catalan giants until the January transfer window opens.

Lenglet, on his own, has made 13 appearances across all competitions for the club this season.

dpa/NAN.