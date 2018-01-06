Breaking: Barca sign £142m Coutinho

Barcelona has confirmed they have finally got their man after agreeing a deal to sign Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool.
The Brazilian will sign a five-year deal with the club which will contain a release clause of €400 million.
The club are yet to confirm when he will be presented, those details will follow, and they are also yet to state the fee although it’s said to be £142 million.
