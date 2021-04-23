The gunmen who abducted students of the Greenfield University, Kasarami in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State have killed three of them.

The state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the incident in a statement on Friday.

The gunmen had invaded the school on Tuesday night, taking with them 23 students and staff, with the State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai, vowing not to pay ransom for anyone kidnapped.

The gunmen had demanded N800 million ransom.

Aruwan said in the statement: “In an act of mindless evil and sheer wickedness, the armed bandits who kidnapped students of Greenfield University have shot dead three of the abducted students.

“The bandits on Tuesday night kidnapped an unspecified number of students at the institution located at Kasarami Village off Kaduna-Abuja Road in Chikun LGA.

“The remains of three students were found today (Friday) in Kwanan Bature Village, a location close to the university, and have been evacuated to a mortuary by the Commissioner, Internal Security and Home Affairs, and Force Commander, Operation Thunder Strike, Lt. Col. MH Abdullahi.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai has condemned the killing of the students as sheer wickedness, inhumanity and an outright desecration of human lives by vile entities.

“He went on to say that the bandits represent the worst of humankind and must be fought at all cost for the violent wickedness they represent.

“The Governor further said evil would not triumph over God-given humanity. He appealed to citizens to come together against the forces of darkness challenging national security and the very existence of the Nigerian State.

“The Governor, on behalf of the Government and people of Kaduna State sent deep condolences and empathy to the students’ families and the university community, as he prayed for the repose of their souls.

“The Government will keep citizens informed of further developments.”