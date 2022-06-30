Breaking: Bandits kill six soldiers, seven cops, kidnap Chinese nationals

Bandits have attacked a mining site in Niger State and reportedly killed security agents, civilians, and kidnapped three Chinese nationals.

The attack was said to have occurred on Wednesday afternoon in Ajata, Aboki in Gurmana ward of Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

The Co-convener, Concerned Shiroro Youth of Niger State, Sani Kokki, confirmed the incident on Thursday.

He said the bandits attacked the mining site and opened fire on the workers and security operatives.

He also stated that the bandits kidnapped a yet-to-be-identified number of people including two Chinese expatriates.

Details later…