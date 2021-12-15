Breaking: Bandits kill Kaduna State House of Assembly member

Bandits have reportedly shot dead a member of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Hon. Rilwanu Aminu Gadagau, representing Giwa West Constituency.
This was made known by a former Kaduna State Senator, Shehu Sani, via his Twitter handle on Wednesday.
The former representative of Kaduna Central Senatorial District
He wrote on Twitter, “Pray for a member of Kaduna State House of Assembly.”
Another tweet from him read: “A member of Kaduna State House of Assembly Hon Rilwanu Aminu Gadagau from Giwa LG is reportedly shot and killed by bandits on his way to Kaduna.
“A tragedy a day.Inna lillahi wainna Illayhir rajiun.”
