Eighteen passengers of the Niger State Transport Authority have been kidnapped by bandits in Niger state.

The attack, which occurred at Yakila village in Rafi Local Government Area of the state, saw the bandits leaving a woman and her baby behind while they went away with other 18 passengers.

The passengers were said to be heading to Minna, the state capital from Kotangora when the incident happened.

The Director-General of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency, Mallam Ibrahim Inga, confirmed the incident.

Inga, who was on his way from Kagara for the revalidation of his APC membership in the company of the Chief of staff, said they met the scene where the bandit operated.

He explained that they met a woman with her child who was left by the bandits who told them other 18 passengers on the bus had been taken away.

“The only thing I can tell you now is that we have rescued the woman and her baby and she is in the vehicle with us and we are on our way to Minna. She told us that the bandits blocked the way and went away with the other 18 passengers.

“No government official was among those kidnapped. I can’t give more than that for now because the woman is traumatised and we cannot be asking her too many questions for now,” Inga said.

He however promised to get back to our correspondent when he gets back to Minna and has more information.

Meanwhile, efforts to reach the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Wasiu Abiodun, were unsuccessful as he neither picked his calls nor responded to messages.