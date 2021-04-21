Some bandits on Tuesday night invaded Greenfield University in Kaduna and abducted yet-to-be-verified unknown number of students.

The bandits, according to available information, stormed the school at about 8:35pm on Tuesday.

The university is located along the Kaduna-Abuja Expressway in Chikun Local Government Area.

The state Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, has confirmed the development.

Aruwan said: “Confirmed but we will issue a statement after receiving feedback from security agencies.”

The Kaduna State Police Command has also confirmed the attack by the gunmen.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige, told the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday in Kaduna that some of the students were abducted.

Jalige however said the number of students kidnapped had not been ascertained.

He said security operatives have been deployed to the general area for search and rescue operation.