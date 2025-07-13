Breaking: Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona, is dead

The Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, is dead.

The news of the death of the first class monarch has been confirmed by the Ogun State Government in a statement it issued late on Sunday.

According to available information, Oba Adetona, born on May 10, 1934 into the Royal House of Anikinaiya of Ijẹbuland in his father’s house in Imupa, Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, died on Sunday.

In a statement he personally signed, Governor Dapo Abiodun said: “It is with profound sadness that I announce the passing of His Royal Majesty, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, the revered Awujale of Ijebuland. Oba Adetona joined his ancestors today, July 13, 2025 at the age of 91 leaving behind a remarkable legacy that has significantly shaped Ijebuland, Ogun State and Nigeria in general.

“It is indeed double sadness that Oba Adetona joined his ancestors the same day that the former President, Muhammadu died in a London, the United Kingdom hospital.

“Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona was a remarkable royal father, who ascended the throne in 1960, marking the beginning of a transformative era for Ijebuland. Throughout his reign, he was a beacon of unity, cultural preservation, and progressive development. His dedication to the welfare of his people was evident in his efforts to foster educational advancements, healthcare improvements, and economic growth within the state and Nigeria.

“Under his guidance, Ijebuland witnessed remarkable strides in infrastructure and community development, establishing itself as a model of progress in Ogun State. His leadership not only enhanced the cultural heritage of Ijebuland with the Ojude Oba festival attaining international standards but also solidified its reputation as a thriving hub of commerce and tradition.

“As we mourn his passing, let us celebrate the extraordinary life of Oba Adetona and honour his contributions to our country. His wisdom, kindness, and unwavering commitment to the betterment of his people will forever be etched in our hearts.

“May his soul rest in peace, and may we continue to uphold the values he instilled in us during his illustrious reign.”

Post Views: 70