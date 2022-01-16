Breaking: Australian Open: Djokovic loses appeal, to be deported from Australia

Judges has just rejected tennis star Novak Djokovic’s last-ditch appeal to remain in Australia

Consequently, he is set to be deported from Australia, after losing his appeal against his visa cancellation.

The judges have unanimously dismissed his appeal. They say they will give their reason shortly.

The world champion has been embroiled in a visa crisis with the Australian immigration officials.

Djokovic has since refused to submit himself for COVID-19 test despite confirming to journalists and border officials that he has tested positive for the deadly virus.

His decline has been considered as an affront by the authority, and himself has been described as health risk to the public.

Djokovic is billed to partake in the Australian Open which kicks off Monday, at Melbourne January 17, 2022.

BBC