A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has alleged that there was an attempt to arrest Yoruba socio-cultural activist, Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho, on Friday.

Fani-Kayode said this on his Twitter handle, accompanying the claim with a video of some youths cursing around security patrol cars on what looked like an expressway.

He said the security operatives that made to arrest Igboho has both Department of State Services and Nigeria Police operatives.

He tweeted: “I just spoke to my brother Sunday Igboho.

“He told me there was a violent attempt to arrest him this afternoon by a joint team of soldiers, DSS operatives & policemen numbering about 40 on the Ibadan/Lagos Expressway whilst he was on his way to see Baba Ayo Adebanjo in Lagos.

“I condemn this attempt to ambush and abduct him.

“It is not only reckless but also very dangerous. If the security agencies want to see him all they need to do is to invite him to their office.

“I am not aware of any crime that he has committed and I urge restraint on all sides.”

Fani-Kayode urged the Federal Government to dialogue to further quell the crisis in some parts of the country.

He said: “Let me also send a warning to the FG that Sunday Igboho is a hero to millions of Yorubas and either killing him or detaining him unlawfully would be the biggest mistake they could make.

“Building bridges, dialogue and peace is better than violence and war.

“A word is enough for the wise.”