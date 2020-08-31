Hajiya Khadija Musdafa, the mother in-law of Atiku Abubakar, former Vice President of Nigeria and presidential candidate of the Peoples democratic Party in the 2019 presidential election, is dead.

Hajiya Musdafa, wife of the late Lamido Aliyu Musdafa, passed away in Yola on Monday evening.

Paul Ibe, Media Adviser to the former Vice President, quoted Abubakar as expressing sadness over the loss.

Ibe, however said the Wazirin remembers Hajiya Musdafa for her kindness and compassion, which benefited many, including Abubakar himself.

Abubakar said on Monday night: “Hajiya was like a mother to me and treated me with love and compassion, especially after I lost my beloved mother.

“It will be difficult to forget her.

“I will however take solace in the memory that she lived an impactful life.”

The former Vice President on behalf of his family, expresses deepest condolences to the Lamido of Adamawa, Muhammadu Barkindo Aliyu Musdafa, and the Musdafa royal family.

The Wazirin also condoled with the government and people of Adamawa State.

He prayed that the Almighty Allah will forgive her sins and grant her Aljannah Fiddaus.

Haiya Khadija Musdafa will be buried on Tuesday (tomorrow) in Yola, Adamawa State.