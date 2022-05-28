Breaking: Atiku wins PDP presidential primaries, beats Wike, others

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has emerged as the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for the 2023 elections.

Abubakar emerged the candidate at the presidential primaries of the party held at the Eagle Square in Abuja on Saturday.

The results from the votes by the delegates showed that the presidential candidate of the party for the 2019 elections polled 371 votes to defeat other aspirants.

Following Abubakar was the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, who polled 237 votes, while a former President of the Senate and two-term Governor of Kwara State, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, scored 70 votes.

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State had 38 votes, while the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, who had withdrawn before the commencement of voting for Abubakar, polled 20 votes.

A former President of the Senate, Anyim Pius Anyim, had 18 votes and a former Senator from Abia State, Mao Ohuabunwa, polled one vote.