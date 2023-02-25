Breaking: Atiku, wife accredited, vote in Yola

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for the ongoing 2023 polls, Atiku Abubakar, and his wife, Titi Abubakar, have been accredited and voted.

They were among the first set of dignitaries to vote across the country in the Presidential and National Assembly polls.

The former Vice President was the first to be accredited at the Assistant Commissioner of Police Quarters Polling Unit in Jimeta, Yola, the Adamawa State capital.

The couple were handed three ballot papers for the presidential, Senate and House of Representatives elections.