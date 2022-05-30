Breaking: Atiku meets Wike after PDP presidential primary

Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on Monday, met with Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike in Abuja.

Atiku had defeated Wike at the party’s presidential primary in Abuja on Saturday night.

Atiku secured the votes of 371 delegates while his closest rival (Wike), polled 237 votes.

The Monday meeting, it was gathered, was to reconcile the two party chieftains and give the PDP a robust outing in the 2023 presidential election against the ruling All Progressives Congress

The meeting was also attended by former Ekiti State Governor and PDP presidential aspirant, Ayodele Fayose, amongst other PDP chieftains.

