Breaking: Atiku dusts Tinubu, Obi in Kebbi State + Result

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for the 2023 elections in Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has won the poll in Kebbi State.

The result of the elected conducted on Saturday was announced on Tuesday in Birnin-Kebbi, Kebbi State.

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission, Abubakar, a former Vice President of Nigeria, scored 285,175.

His closest rival was the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who polled 248,088 votes, while the flag bearer of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, came third with 10,682 votes.

For Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, he returned with 5,038 votes.

The result:

APC: 285,175

LP: 10,682

NNPP: 5,038

PDP: 285,175.