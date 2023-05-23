Breaking: At last, Seun Kuti regains freedom

Afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti has been released from Police remand.

The release process was perfected Tuesday night on bail, from the detention of the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Lagos.

His Lawyer, Adeyinka Olumide-Fusika, SAN confirmed the release in a telephone interview with The Punch correspondent Tuesday night.

“Yes, Ṣeun Kuti was released minutes ago,” he said.

Recall that the Afrobeat musician has been speculated to regain his freedom today (Tuesday).

This follows the expiration of the extension of his remand in police custody.

The Magistrate Court document shows that a Sabo-Yaba Chief Magistrates’ in Lagos State last week Thursday granted an application by the police for an extension of remand of Seun Kuti until Tuesday (today), to enable the police to conclude its investigation and for the advice of the Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecution on Seun saga.

Seun’s travail started about two weeks ago when he slapped a police officer in uniform on Third Mainland Bridge, an action that provoked the IGP anger, who immediately ordered his arrest, investigation and prosecution.