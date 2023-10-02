Breaking: At last, CSU releases Tinubu’s academic records to Atiku 

Finally, the Chicago State University (CSU) has released the academic records of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Monday release followed the Court ruling in Illinois, Chicago, on the request by 2023 Presidential Candidate of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar in the last election.

Recall that over the last weekend, the US district Court for the northern district of Illinois ordered the CSU to release the academic records of Tinubu which includes privileged information and non-privileged information of the President.

It was learnt that against the expectation of the plaintiff, Abubakar, details contained in the Diploma and other records are without discrepancies.