The Academic Staff Union of Universities has suspended its nine-month-old strike with a caveat: the Federal Government should meet its side of the bargain or risk another industrial action without notice.

The President of the union, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, made the announcement and issued the warning at a news briefing on Wednesday.

Adducing reasons for calling off the strike, Ogunyemi said the lecturers sympathised with the students, who were also their children.

He said: “No amount of sacrifice would be too much to get the matter resolved as long as the government is consistent with its commitments.”

He said the union would return to strike without notice if the government fails to meet its part of the agreement with the union.

Ogunyemi said the reopening of schools now lies with the Federal Government considering the partial lockdown owing to the Coronavirus Disease.