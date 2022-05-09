Breaking: ASUU Executive Committee announces extension of strike

The Academic Staff Union of Universities has extended its ongoing strike by 12 weeks.

The decision, announced on in the early hours of Monday, was taken at an emergency National Executive Council meeting held at ASUU Secretariat in Abuja.

The President of ASUU, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, confirmed the development on Monday.

Osodeke said the Federal Government was not sincere with the union and its officials were yet to meet with it.

The emergency meeting, which had in attendance principal officers and branch chairmen, started on Sunday and ended early Monday morning.

The initial warning strike was declared on March 14, 2022.

ASUU’s demands include the non-implementation of the Memorandum of Action signed with the Federal Government in December 2020 on funding for revitalisation of public universities (both federal and states) and renegotiation of the 2009 FGN/ASUU Agreement.

Others are earned academic allowances, state universities, promotion arrears, withheld salaries, non-remittance of third-party deductions and rejection of the University Transparency and Accountability Solution that ASUU technical team developed to replace the Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System.