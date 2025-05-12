Breaking: ASUU elects new president

The Academic Staff Union of Universities has elected a new President, Professor Chris Piwuna, The PUNCH is reporting.

The Consultant Psychiatrist at the University of Jos Teaching Hospital, Jos, the Plateau State capital, will replace Professor Emmanuel Osodeke.

The election of Piwuna, who is also the Dean of Student Affairs at the University of Jos, took place at the 23rd National Delegates Congress of the Union in Benin City, the Edo State capital, on Sunday.

He contested the position with Professor Adamu Babayo of the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi.

