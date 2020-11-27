The Academic Staff Union of Universities has agreed to call of its eight-month-old strike.

The decision was reached during a meeting with the government team led by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, in Abuja on Friday.

This comes after the branches of the union met and agreed to call off the strike.

The zonal branches also concurred to the decision.

The meetings were held between Monday and Wednesday as earlier reported by The Eagle Online.

According to available information, the government also pledged to increase the total payment to the union to N70 billion.