Arsenal have secured a return to the Europa League following Saturday’s FA Cup Final success against 10-man Chelsea at Wembley.

The Gunners initially failed to qualify for European football via the Premier League route in 2019/20, ending a frustrating campaign eighth and three points adrift of north London rivals Tottenham in sixth place.

That was Arsenal’s lowest top-flight finish since 1995, before Arsene Wenger had even arrived at the club.

However, Mikel Arteta’s side will enter the group stages of Europe’s secondary club competition once again next term courtesy of their 14th FA Cup Final triumph in their 22nd appearance in the English football showpiece.

Arsenal went behind early on, with Christian Pulisic netting inside six minutes.

However, the Gunners equalised through Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s emphatic penalty after the captain was dragged down by fellow skipper Cesar Azpilicueta.

Aubameyang then sealed victory 23 minutes from time with a superb lofted finish that left Chelsea goalkeeper Willy Caballero with no chance.

Arsenal’s victory also means that sixth-placed Premier League finishers Tottenham will have to enter the Europa League’s second qualifying round.

There is also bad news Wolves, who finished seventh in the Premier League and needed Chelsea to triumph at Wembley in order to seal a second successive season in the Europa League.

Technically Wolves can still actually qualify for the Champions League, but it would require them to win this season’s Europa League competition.

They welcome Greek giants Olympiacos – who knocked out Arsenal in the last round – to Molineux on Thursday (August 6) for the second leg of a last-16 tie that is finely poised at 1-1.