Breaking: Army withdraws services from Akwa Ibom Government House, Governor kicks

The Nigerian Army has withdrawn all forms of security protection from the Akwa Ibom State Government House, the State Government has alleged.

The allegation was contained in a statement on Friday night by the State’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Charles Udoh, on behalf of the Governor, Udom Emmanuel.

Udoh said: “This directive which has already been enforced signals an all-time low in the history of the democracy in Nigeria.

“It is inconceivable that Akwa Ibom Government House has been singled out in the Niger Delta region, as a focal point for such an ill-advised action at a crucial time like this.

“The Government and people of Akwa Ibom State therefore implore the President and commander in Chief of the Nigerian Armed forces to restore all security apparatus deserving of a sitting Governor to the Akwa Ibom State Government House.

“Recall that recently, the immediate past Police Commissioner in the state had also shown visible signs of partisanship against the state government, which nearly resulted in a constitutional crisis in the state.

“Despite this blatant act of intimidation, the Government and people of Akwa Ibom state remain resolute in the quest to protect democracy and the rule of law without compromising the air peace, enjoyed in the state.

“All eligible voters are enjoined to go to their respective polling units to cast their votes in an orderly manner without fear of intimidation.”