Breaking: Army redeploys senior officers, gets new spokesman, DDI

The Nigerian Army has released the postings and appointments of some of its senior officers.

The announcement of the redeployments was contained in a statement by Colonel Aliyu Yusuf in the early hours of Monday.

Those affected by the redeployment include Brigadier General NJ Okah, who has been posted from the Nigerian Army Institute of Technology and Environmental Studies to the Army Headquarters Department of Army Logistics and appointed Acting Director of Engineering Services; Brigadier General MA Masanawa from Army Headquarters, Department of Army Policy and Plans to ACADA and appointed Commander; while Brigadier General HT Wesley was posted from Headquarters of the Nigerian Army Ordinance Corps to Army Headquarters Department of Army Logistics and appointed Director Clothing and Store.

Brigadier General HG Tafida of the Nigerian Army Central Workshop, Rigachukwu has been posted to the Army Headquarters, Department of Army Logistics and appointed Director Engineering and Maintenance

Brigadier General BA Ilori has been posted to Army Headquarters Department of Army Policy and Plans and appointed Deputy Director Equipment Procurement.

Brigadier General AA Adereti posted to the National Defence College and appointed Directing Staff, while Colonel Onyema Nwachukwu was moved from Headquarters Theatre Command Operation Lafiya Dole to Defence Headquarters and appointed Acting Director Defence Information.

Similarly, Colonel Sagir Musa has been posted to Directorate of Army Public Relations and appointed Acting Director Army Public Relations Nigerian Army, while Colonel AA Yusuf has been appointed Deputy Director Public Relations 82 Division Nigerian Army.

Colonel AD Isa is posted to Theatre Command Operation Lafiya Dole and appointed Deputy Director Army Public Relations, while the new Acting Corps Commander Nigerian Army Medical Corps is Colonel S Adama.

Others affected by the new development include Colonel OG Olaniyi, who was posted from Nigerian Army School of Music to Nigerian Army Band Corps and appointed Acting Director Army Band; Colonel EI Okoro and Colonel I P Bindul are posted to Army War College Nigeria as Directing Staff amongst others.