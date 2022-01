An Umuahia High Court has ordered the Federal Government and the Nigeria Army to pay N1billion to the Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra Mazi Nnamdi Kanu for invading his house in September 2017.

The federal government and the Army were also ordered to apologise to Kanu for the violation of his Fundamental Rights.

Justice Benson Anya made the order today while delivering judgement on the suit filed by Kanu against the federal government, the Army and others.

