The National Consultative Front has been stopped by armed policemen from holding a memorial for the #EndSARS protesters fired at by armed security operatives on October 20, 2020.

This was revealed in a statement by one of the conveners of the NCFront, Wale Okunniyi, on Sunday.

Okunniyi said: “The NCfront condemns the forceful disruption of the peaceful memorial rally held today in Lagos to mourn and honour all those brutalised and cut down during the #EndSars protest in Nigeria.

“We wish to state that no sooner than peaceful mourners converged with flowers, wreathes and the Nigerian flags in their hands at the Lekki Toll Gate that fully armed, fierce looking anti riot police squad stormed the venue of the peaceful memorial prayers and tributes sessions, threatening to shoot and deal with scores of mourners who have gathered from all parts of Lagos.

Persuasions and plea from the National Secretary of the NCFront, Che Wale Okunniyi, who had led mourners to the venue ahead of Prof Pat Utomi, the Convener was stoutly rebuffed by the gun wielding special police squad, who are about 35 in number, forcing the memorial procession organized by the NCFront/#EndSars Movement to revert back to the NCFront Lagos Centre, at Balarabe Musa Crescent, Victorial Island, Lagos, where the memorial rally eventual held with press men in attendance.

At the memorial rally were leaders of the NCFront and #EndSars Movement, including, Prof Pat Utomi, the Convener, who planted a special memorial tree in honour of all those cut down in cold blood during the #EndSars Peaceful Protest, others are Col Tony Nyiam, Rtd, Dr Elishama Ideh, Mrs Bunmi Lawson, Lady Uri and some notable #EndSars Youths Leaders, including, Revo Gbenga Ademujimi, Mr Odianosen Masade, Ms Banke Oniru, Capt Freely and the National Secretary of the NCFront, Che Olawale Okunniyi, among other Leaders and Activists, who were able regroup at the emergency venue after being confronted by State agents at the Lekki Toll Gate.