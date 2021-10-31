Breaking: Arapaja floors Oyinlola, Ayu emerges PDP National Chairman

A former President of the Senate, Iyorchia Ayu, has been elected as the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Ayu, who had been adopted as the consensus candidate for the position, won the election unchallenged with 3,426 votes.

A former Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Taofeek Arapaja, floored a former Governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, for the position of Deputy National Chairman (South) by 2,004 to 705 votes.

For the position of the Deputy National Chairman (North), Umar Damagum, former governorship candidate in Yobe State, polled 2,222 votes to beat Inna Ciroma, former Minister of Women Affairs from Borno State, who polled 365 votes.

Muhammed Suleiman from Kaduna State scored 3,072 votes to defeat Usman Elkudan, also from Kaduna State, who scored 219 voted for the position of National Youth Leader.

The other available 18 position into the party’s National Working Committee were reached by consensus.