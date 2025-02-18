Breaking: Appeal Court vacates order nullifying Olaoye as Soun of Ogbomoso

The Court of Appeal sitting in Ibadan, Oyo State has vacated the High Court judgement that nullified the selection and installation of Ghandi Olaoye as the Soun of Ogbomoso.

Delivering judgment on Tuesday, Justice Yargata Nimpar, who led a three-member panel, ruled in favour of Oba Olaoye.

Also Read:

This was on all 10 grounds of appeal, overturning an earlier ruling that nullified his appointment.

Justice K. A. Adedokun of the Oyo State High Court, Ogbomoso, had on October 25, 2023, nullified Oba Olaoye’s selection, describing the process as “irregular, null, and void” for failing to comply with the provisions of the 1958 Soun Chieftaincy Declaration.

However, the appellate court set aside the lower court’s judgment, effectively reaffirming Oba Olaoye’s legitimacy as the Soun of Ogbomoso.

Details later…

Post Views: 5