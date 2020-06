The Court of Appeal on has upheld an order suspending Adams Oshiomhole as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress.

The court delivered the ruling on Tuesday.

It said Oshiomhole’s appeal of the judgment of the lower court lacked merit.

An Abuja High Court had in March ordered the suspension of Oshiomhole as the National Chairman of the APC based on a suit by some members of the party.