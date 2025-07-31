Breaking: Appeal court upholds Aiyedatiwa’s election as Ondo governor

The Court of Appeal sitting in Akure, Ondo State capital, on Thursday affirmed the election of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the duly elected governor of the state.

In a judgment delivered by a three-member panel, the appellate court dismissed multiple appeals filed against Aiyedatiwa’s victory in the November 16, 2024, governorship election.

