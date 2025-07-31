Close Menu
Trending
Banner
Politics

Breaking: Appeal court upholds Aiyedatiwa’s election as Ondo governor

Adenle Ahmed AbiolaBy No Comments
Lucky Aiyedatiwa
Lucky Aiyedatiwa

The Court of Appeal sitting in Akure, Ondo State capital, on Thursday affirmed the election of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the duly elected governor of the state.

Also Read

In a judgment delivered by a three-member panel, the appellate court dismissed multiple appeals filed against Aiyedatiwa’s victory in the November 16, 2024, governorship election.

Details later…

Post Views: 14

Follow The Eagle Online Channel on WhatsApp

Share.

Related Posts