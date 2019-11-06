The Court of Appeal has sacked Senator Dayo Adeyeye from the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.The court delivered the judgment on Wednesday. Adeyeye, until his sack, was representing Ekiti South Senatorial District.The Court then went further to declare Senator Biodun Olujinmi as the duly elected representative of Ekiti South Senatorial district.The Ekiti State Elections Petition Tribunal had sacked Senator Adeyeye before now.The Appeal Court in its ruling upheld the decision of the Turbinal.