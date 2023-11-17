Breaking: Appeal Court sacks Kano Governor 

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has upheld the ruling of Kano Election Petitions Tribunal, which sacked Governor Abba Yusuf.

Consequently, the Court ruled on Friday that Nasiru Gawuna of the opposition was the winner of the State’s governorship election.

Recall that the Election Petitions Tribunal of the State as led by Justice Oluyemi Osadebay had nullified the election of Governor Yusuf of NNPP by declaring 165, 663 of his votes invalid.

The Tribunal held that the ballot papers were not signed nor stamped by the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC.

