BREAKING: Appeal Court okays PDP national convention

The National Convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) scheduled for Saturday October 30 will hold as planned, as the Appeal Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has dismissed an interlocutory injunction suit filed by its former national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus.

Reading the judgement, Justice Gabriel Kolawole said Secondus’s suit before it was an after-thought and abuse of court process.

The court blamed him for not acting when his ward and local government suspended him.

It urged the party to go on with the planned convention.