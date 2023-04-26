Breaking: Appeal Court CJ orders relocation of Ebonyi Election Tribunal to Abuja

The President of the Court of Appeal, Monica Mensem, on Wednesday ordered that the Ebonyi State Election Petition Tribunal be relocated to Abuja with immediate effect.

The Secretary of the tribunal, Nyior Sekulla, announced this in Abakaliki.

He said the tribunal office at the Ebonyi State Judiciary Headquarters in Abakaliki has been shut down from Wednesday, following the directive.

According to him, all processes relating to matters before the tribunal would continue at Abuja.

“In compliance with the HPCA directives, the petitioners, counsel to parties and general public are hereby informed via this medium that, the EPT sitting here in Abakaliki thereby ceases to operate in Abakaliki as at 26-04-23; fillings of processes, taking of proceedings etc. shall henceforth continue at Abuja”.