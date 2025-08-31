Breaking: APC wins 20 LGs, PDP three in Rivers

The All Progressives Congress has won 20 of the 23 local government areas in Saturday’s Chairmanship and Councillorship elections.

The ruling party in the state, the Peoples Democratic Party, on the other hand, won only three LGAs in the poll conducted by the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara also lost his Opobo-Nkoro LGA to the main opposition party in the state.

The RSIEC Chairman, Dr Michael Odey, announced the results at the commission’s Headquarters along Aba Road in Port Harcourt on Sunday afternoon.

