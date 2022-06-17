Breaking: APC submits names of Lawan, Akpabio to INEC

The All Progressives Congress has submitted the names of the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, and former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, to the Independent National Electoral Commission as the party’s senatorial candidates.

The submission on Friday comes amid the refusal of winners of the senatorial primaries to step down for the duo.

Lawan and Akpabio had gunned for the presidential ticket of their party.

While they were at it, the senatorial primaries of their respective Districts were held.

While Lawan is from Yobe North Senatorial District, Akpabio hails from Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District.

The primaries for Yobe North Senatorial District was won by Bashir Machina, while a retired Deputy Inspector General of Police, Udom Ekpoudom, defeated other candidates for Akwa Ibom North Senatorial District.

By the time Lawan and Akpabio lost their presidential bid, with the Minister stepping down for the eventual winner, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, both Machina and Ekpoudom refused to step down for them.

While another primary was conducted in Akpabio’s District, which he won, none was held in Yobe North Senatorial District.

The INEC has however refused to accept the rerun primaries of the APC in Akwa Ibom North Senatorial District.

It said Ekpoudom remains the recognised candidate for the District.

The APC, however, submitted the names of Lawan and Akpabio to the INEC on Friday.