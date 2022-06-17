Breaking: APC submits name of Tinubu’s running mate to INEC

The All Progressives Congress has submitted the name of the running mate of its presidential candidate for the 2023 elections, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to the Independent National Electoral Commission.

This was confirmed by a source in the Tinubu Campaign Organisation to The Eagle Online in the early hours of Thursday.

The name submitted to the electoral umpire was Alhaji Kabir Ibrahim Masari, who is said to be from Katsina State and a kinsman of the State Governor, Rt. Hon. Aminu Masari.

But The Eagle Online was also told that the submission of Masari’s name was an interim measure in order to meet the deadline of INEC for the submission of names of candidates for national elections.

The INEC had given the deadline as July 17, 2022 (today).

The source described Masari as a “place-holder” as the search for a vice presidential candidate for Tinubu continues.

As reported by The Eagle Online earlier on, the search for a running mate for Tinubu has been zoned to the North, with the likelihood of a Muslim from among serving or past governors clinching it.

This has largely given an inkling of a Muslim-Muslim ticket.

This is as those said to be in contention are all Muslims.

Among them are the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje; Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai; Jigawa State Governor, Abubakar Bagudu; Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum; and former Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima.

The Peoples Democratic Party had on Thursday unveiled Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State as the running mate of Atiku Abubakar for the 2023 elections.